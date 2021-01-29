Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $371.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.