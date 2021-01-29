Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $117.89 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

