Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in UGI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in UGI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UGI by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

