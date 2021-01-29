Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 3,900.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Nitches alerts:

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.