Noir Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Noir token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $186,349.17 and $442.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00177271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,428,461 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

