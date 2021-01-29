Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) alerts:

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) stock opened at C$56.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.83 million.

About Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.