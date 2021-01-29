Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 4,300 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

