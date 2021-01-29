Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11.62 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,165 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 246.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.