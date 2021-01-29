Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $762,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $765.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $790.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

