Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

KO opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

