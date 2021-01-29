Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

