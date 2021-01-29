Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

