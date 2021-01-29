Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

ADP opened at $166.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

