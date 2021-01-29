Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 3,511 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

