Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $290.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.