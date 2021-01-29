North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Trading Down 14.3%

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 230,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 532,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwestern Greenland.

