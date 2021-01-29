Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.71. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

