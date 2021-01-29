Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 3,936,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,110,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Northern Genesis Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

