Northland Securities Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $72.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

