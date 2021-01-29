Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.15-23.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.1-35.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.28 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 23.15-23.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Shares of NOC traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.45. 31,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.29. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

