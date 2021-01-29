Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

