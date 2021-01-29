Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

