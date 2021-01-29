NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.30 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. NULS has a market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060125 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,996.14 or 0.81717405 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

