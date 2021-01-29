Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 1,739,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,543,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

