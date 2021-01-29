Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Update

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPHC remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,374,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,664. Nutra Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

