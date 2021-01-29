Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.71.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$70.21.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s payout ratio is 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.