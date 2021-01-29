Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE JHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 139,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,311. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

