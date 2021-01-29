Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 211.9% in January

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,156. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $89,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,450,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

