Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

