Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $297,000.

JPC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,788. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

