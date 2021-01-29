Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 89.6% in January

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

