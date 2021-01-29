Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $15.45. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 60,386 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

