NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

NVA stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$248.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.1527027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

