Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 295.75 ($3.86), with a volume of 92481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.67).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £549.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.26.

About Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

