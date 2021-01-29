Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Trading Up 2.3%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 133,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 193,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.