OceanEx Token Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $122,854.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

