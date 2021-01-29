OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Approximately 262,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 993,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of £57.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.37.

About OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

