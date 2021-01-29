ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 18,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,491. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

