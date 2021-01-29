OneRoot Network (RNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $594,806.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $594,806.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

