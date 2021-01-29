OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $474.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

