Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 325,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -296.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.