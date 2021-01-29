OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OPBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,258. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $106,640 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

