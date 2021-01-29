Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

