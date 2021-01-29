Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPNT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -112.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

