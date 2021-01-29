Oppenheimer Boosts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

