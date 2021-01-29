Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

GLW traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,432. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corning by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Corning by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,647,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

