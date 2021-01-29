Oppenheimer Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $248.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.87. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.