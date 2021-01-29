Oppenheimer Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

