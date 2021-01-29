Optas LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $87.68. 1,016,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,296,305. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.