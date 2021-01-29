Optas LLC Sells 18,935 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 324,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,063. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.